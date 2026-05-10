Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC, ISL: Ryan Williams Strike Hands Victory For The Blues
Former India captain and Bengaluru FC striker Sunil Chhetri became the most capped player in Indian Super League history as his side beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in a hard-fought match here on Saturday. The first-half strike from Ryan Williams (38th minute) proved decisive in the contest where Jamshedpur dominated large spells, but failed to find a breakthrough. The 41-year-old Chhetri, who was not named in the starting XI, was brought on from the bench in the 85th minute in place of Namgyal Bhutia, making him the most-capped player in ISL history with 195 appearances. The legendary striker has retired from international football in 2025. The result saw Bengaluru FC climb to fourth in the ISL table with 20 points from 12 matches, while Jamshedpur FC remain third on 21 points, level with East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who are the top two in the standings.
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