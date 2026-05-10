Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC, ISL: Ryan Williams Strike Hands Victory For The Blues

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu of Bengaluru Football Club during match 81 of Indian Super League played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on 9th May 2026. | Photo: Abhinav Ashish Aind/Focus Sports/ISL

1/6 Ryan Dale Williams of Bengaluru Football Club goal celebration during match 81 of Indian Super League played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on 9th May 2026. | Photo: Abhinav Ashish Aind/Focus Sports/ISL





2/6 Raphael Eric Messi Bouli of Jamshedpur FC during match 81 of Indian Super League played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on 9th May 2026. | Photo: Abhinav Ashish Aind/Focus Sports/ISL





3/6 Sanan Mohammed K of Jamshedpur FC during match 81 of INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on 9th May 2026. | Photo: Abhinav Ashish Aind/Focus Sports/ISL





4/6 Ryan Dale Williams of Bengaluru Football Club during match 81 of Indian Super League played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on 9th May 2026. | Photo: Abhinav Ashish Aind/Focus Sports/ISL





5/6 Sanan Mohammed K of Jamshedpur FC during match 81 of Indian Super League played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on 9th May 2026. | Photo: Abhinav Ashish Aind/Focus Sports/ISL





6/6 Rosenberg Gabriel of Jamshedpur FC during match 81 of Indian Super League played between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on 9th May 2026. | Photo: Abhinav Ashish Aind/Focus Sports/ISL





