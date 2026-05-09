Patna HC Lawyers Announce Abstention From Work, Cite ‘Insulting’ Behaviour By Judges

Summary of this article
A conglomerate of lawyers' organisations in the Patna High Court has urged members of the bar to abstain from judicial work on May 11
A statement to this effect was issued on Friday by the Coordination Committee of Three Associations of the Patna High Court
The behaviour of the judges towards lawyers, during court proceedings, has been uncharitable, uncouth, often abusive
Lawyers’ bodies at the Patna High Court have called for abstention from judicial work on May 11, alleging “uncouth” and “uncharitable” behaviour by some judges during court proceedings who often ended up “hitting below the belt”.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Coordination Committee of Three Associations of the Patna High Court urged members of the bar to refrain from professional duties from 10.30 am onwards on May 11 to express their anguish over the alleged conduct of judges.
The statement was jointly signed by office bearers of the Bar Association, Lawyers’ Association, and Advocates’ Association. The committee referred to a notice issued by the Registrar General on May 7, which, according to sources in the associations, pertained to restricting the entry of lawyers’ vehicles into the high court premises.
Though the statement did not specify details of the notice, it claimed that the move reflected the “feelings towards the bar” among members of the judiciary.
“The behaviour of the judges towards lawyers, during court proceedings, has been uncharitable, uncouth, often abusive and insulting and tantamount to hitting below the belt,” the statement alleged.
It further claimed that even senior members of the bar were “afraid of appearing before some judges”.
The coordination committee said the decision to abstain from work was taken unanimously.
(With Inputs from PTI)