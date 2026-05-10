IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 52

Following their dominant 77-run victory, the Gujarat Titans have surged to second place in the standings with 14 points, trailing leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad only on Net Run Rate. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have slipped to fifth position

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, meets Rajasthan Royals players after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans climb to second place with 14 points after a massive 77-run victory

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain the top spot, leading the Titans solely on Net Run Rate

  • Rajasthan Royals drop to fifth place, falling out of the top four following their heavy defeat

The race for the playoffs has intensified following Match 52, where the Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a crushing 77-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Shubman Gill’s explosive 84 and Rashid Khan’s four-wicket masterclass helped GT win and with it, they completely reshaped the top half of the standings.

With this dominant performance, Gujarat Titans have surged to second place on the ladder. They now sit level on 14 points with the table-topping Sunrisers Hyderabad, trailing only on Net Run Rate (NRR). There net run rate is 0.228.

Conversely, the Rajasthan Royals have suffered a significant blow, slipping to fifth position and outside the primary playoff spots. Their NRR took a major hit dropping to 0.082 after being bundled out for 152 in pursuit of GT’s massive 229.

SRH continue to set the pace at the top with 14 points from 11 matches (7 wins, 4 losses). Their aggressive batting approach has granted them a robust Net Run Rate of +0.737, keeping them ahead of the chasing pack.

Despite playing one game fewer than the top two, PBKS remain a serious threat in third. With 13 points from 10 matches (6 wins, 3 losses, 1 No Result), they possess a strong NRR of +0.571 and have their destiny in their own hands.

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The defending champions hold the final playoff spot for now with 12 points from 10 matches (6 wins, 4 losses). Most impressively, they boast the league’s highest NRR of +1.234, which could prove decisive in a tie-break.

Locked in a mid-table battle, sixth placed CSK have 10 points from 10 games (5 wins, 5 losses). With a positive NRR of +0.151, they remain mathematically alive but require a string of victories to bridge the gap to the top four.

KKR find themselves in a precarious seventh position with 9 points from 10 matches (4 wins, 5 losses, 1 No Result). Their negative NRR of -0.169 means they likely need to win all remaining fixtures to stay in contention.

After 11 games, DC have managed only 8 points (4 wins, 7 losses). Their struggle for consistency is reflected in a poor eighth position and a NRR of -1.154, making their path to the playoffs nearly impossible.

It has been a difficult campaign for MI, who sit in ninth with 6 points from 10 matches (3 wins, 7 losses). A negative NRR of -0.649 highlights their struggle to close out tight games this season.

Rounding off the table, LSG also sit on 6 points from 10 matches (3 wins, 7 losses). While they share the same points as MI, their NRR of -0.934 keeps them rooted to the bottom of the ladder.

IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 52

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
1Sunrisers Hyderabad11740140.737
2Gujarat Titans11740140.228
3Punjab Kings10631130.571
4Royal Challengers Bengaluru10640121.234
5Rajasthan Royals11650120.082
6Chennai Super Kings10550100.151
7Kolkata Knight Riders104519-0.169
8Delhi Capitals114708-1.154
9Mumbai Indians103706-0.649
10Lucknow Super Giants103706-0.934

The race for the top four is exceptionally tight. RCB currently holds the best NRR in the league, which could be the deciding factor if they finish level on points with RR or PBKS. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the table—led by CSK and a resurgent KKR—remains in a mathematical hunt, but they will likely need to win nearly all their remaining fixtures. As for the Royals, the margin for error has evaporated; they must secure points in their final league games to avoid a late-season exit.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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