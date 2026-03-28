Sudhakaran Stands by Chennithala as CM Face if UDF Wins Kerala Polls

Summary of this article
K. Sudhakaran met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and reiterated his earlier stand on who should be the Chief Minister if the United Democratic Front wins the Kerala Assembly polls.
Sudhakaran had earlier proposed senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the CM candidate.
The Kannur MP clarified that the CM issue was not discussed during his meeting with Rahul and that he had not made any demands.
Congress MP K Sudhakaran on Saturday, after meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, reiterated that he is sticking to his stand on who should be Kerala CM if the UDF wins in the April 9 Assembly polls.
The Congress strongman from Kannur, however, made it clear that he did not have any discussion regarding the CM candidate with Rahul.
Sudhakaran had earlier mooted the name of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the CM candidate.
Following the meeting with Rahul, when reporters asked him if he suggested a CM candidate, the Congress MP from Kannur said, "I had earlier said a name. I am not repeating it now. There was no talk about it in the discussions today. I have not made any demands."