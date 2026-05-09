Delhi On High Alert After Intelligence Inputs Warn Of Possible Terror Threat

Security tightened at BJP headquarters, government buildings and crowded areas amid fears of possible coordinated attacks

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PTI
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Representational Image: National Capital, North India Airports On Alert As Intel Warns Of Possible Terror Attack
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Security agencies intensified surveillance across Delhi following intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat

  • Additional security deployment, vehicle checks and anti-sabotage operations were carried out at sensitive locations, including the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters

  • Bomb squads, sniffer dogs and quick reaction teams have been put on alert as police monitor suspicious activity across the capital

The national capital is on high alert following intelligence inputs indicating a possible terror threat. This prompted the Delhi Police and other security agencies to intensify vigil across several sensitive locations, sources said on Saturday.

A source said security has been increased at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and nearby government establishments, with additional deployment of armed personnel, barricading and intensified vehicle checks.

According to sources, agencies have received alerts regarding possible attempts to target prominent offices and crowded areas in central Delhi using suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings and coordinated strikes.

Sources said anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at important government buildings, political offices, markets, transport hubs and other crowded places across the city.

Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and quick reaction teams, including the Delhi Fire Service, have also been asked to stay alert.

"Police have been directed to maintain strict vigil on suspicious movements, unattended objects and vehicles parked in sensitive zones," said the source.

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Security arrangements have also been strengthened at settlements and areas considered vulnerable from a law-and-order perspective; local police are conducting random checking drives and verification exercises.

The source said all district units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces.

Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing security arrangements across the city, said the source. 

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