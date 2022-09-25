Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Deen Dayal Upadhyaya On Birth Anniversary

His philosophy of "integral humanism" and antyodaya (uplifting the most deprived) has been cited by Modi as a guiding principle for his government's welfare measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Twitter/ANI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 9:38 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying his emphasis on "antyodaya" and serving the poor keeps inspiring them.

Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was a RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP. 

His philosophy of "integral humanism" and antyodaya (uplifting the most deprived) has been cited by Modi as a guiding principle for his government's welfare measures.

"I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual," Modi said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi BJP Ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya RSS Functionary Government's Welfare Measures Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It