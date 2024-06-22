Art & Entertainment

Crew Members Of Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Allege Non-Payment Of Salaries, Share Their Ordeal In Viral Post

Several crew members who have worked with Jackky Bhagnani-Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment have alleged that they have not yet recieved their payments. The posts have gone viral.

Instagram
Jackky Bhagnani Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani’s production house, Pooja Entertainment, has found itself in a controversy. Several crew members from the production house have alleged that they have not received their payments which were promised to them within 45-60 days after the project was completed. The crew members have taken to their social media and have called out the production house.

In one of the viral posts, a crew member –Ruchita Kamble – penned a long note where she alleged that Pooja Entertainment had not cleared their payments which were promised to them within 45-60 days after the project had been completed. She called out the production house for being unprofessional. She wrote, “Being dodged from one person to another just to ask for our own money which was promised to be cleared within 45-60 working days post completion which in itself is also unprofessional but the crew graciously agreed as we r a bunch driven by a passion for filmmaking. But to exploit this passion to such an extent should not be acceptable. There is no hope of getting paid, but this post is to make countless others aware of these fraudulent practices by @pooja_ent @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani and vouch to not work with them.”

Take a look at the post here.

Another crew member alleged that the actors received their payments swiftly, but the crew is yet to receive their payment. She did not name the production house but wrote, “I did a movie 2 years ago with a very well-known production house. I along with at least 100 crew members have been awaiting our payments (2 months' salaries) for 2 years. Meanwhile, actors have been paid immediately because they are ACTORS. None of the producers have an answer to our question, where is my hard-earned money? Most importantly, when can I get my hard-earned money?”

Pooja Entertainment, Jackky Bhagnani, and neither Vashu Bhagnani have commented on this development.

