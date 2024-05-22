Art & Entertainment

Jackky Bhagnani Shares An Adorable Selfie With Rakul Preet Singh To Mark Their Three-Month Anniversary

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21, 2024 in Goa.

Instagram
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Celebrity couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, had been in a relationship for some time before they made it official to the world. Subsequently, they embarked on several vacations together, and on February 21, 2024, the couple tied the knot and officially became husband and wife.

And on May 21, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh completed three months of marital bliss.

The couple’s wedding festivities were held in a grand way in Goa. The wedding lasted for several days and ended with a traditional ceremony on the beach. For the pre-wedding festivities, close family and friends were in attendance. Not only that, many famous stars from the film fraternity came together to celebrate their big day.

As they celebrate three months of marriage, the actor-producer took to his Instagram Stories late in the night on Tuesday to send his wife some love on their special day. He shared a unseen selfie with her, and wrote a heartfelt message, stating, “Three months in, and it feels like just yesterday we started this journey together. Time flies when you’re with the one you love.”

A couple of hours later, the ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress acknowledged her husband’s love-filled post for her and wrote, “Dayumm you beat me to it again. Happy 3 months my love. Here is to forever.”

Take a look at the message here:

Rakul Preet Singhs Story
Rakul Preet Singh's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Currently, the newlyweds are having a gala time on a peaceful island vacation in Fiji, enjoying under the blue sea and sky.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jackky was occupied with the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in April, which he produced. On the other hand, Rakul is preparing for the release of ‘Indian 2.’ According to reports, she will also be a part of the sequel of ‘De De Pyaar De,’ which is expected to release in May next year.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani - Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Adorable Pictures To Mark Their One Month Anniversary - Check Posts Inside

