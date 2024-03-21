On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani posted a video that included some adorable snaps and moments from their gorgeous wedding. Sharing the video, he wrote, “From the moment you walked down the aisle, to when we proudly held hands as Mr. and Mrs, to the day we wore matching hoodies. Each of these moments holds a special place in my heart, just like waking every day and seeing you first thing before my day begins, a month with you has flown by like a second. From your smallest gestures to the way you find me in a crowded room, everything about us is extraordinary. I love you. Happy one-month anniversary, my heart @rakulpreet.”