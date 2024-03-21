Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Goa last month. The couple got married in a grand ceremony in South Goa on February 21 this year. As their wedding crossed the one-month mark, the couple took to their social media to share sweet posts for each other on their one-month anniversary.
Taking to her Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of herself with her husband – Jackky Bhagnani. The picture showed her in an embellished dress, while Bhagnani was seen in a black shimmery outfit. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “And it’s already a month... time has flown by and so will life!! Love ya to the moon and back...here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary.”
On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani posted a video that included some adorable snaps and moments from their gorgeous wedding. Sharing the video, he wrote, “From the moment you walked down the aisle, to when we proudly held hands as Mr. and Mrs, to the day we wore matching hoodies. Each of these moments holds a special place in my heart, just like waking every day and seeing you first thing before my day begins, a month with you has flown by like a second. From your smallest gestures to the way you find me in a crowded room, everything about us is extraordinary. I love you. Happy one-month anniversary, my heart @rakulpreet.”
Reacting to the posts, one fan said, “You guys look amazing together.” A second fan mentioned, “Wow! Been a month already. Forever to go.” A third fan commented, “This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di Jodi.”
The couple tied the knot after dating each other for a while. Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in an upcoming comedy project with Arjun Kapoor.