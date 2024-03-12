She further recalled that it was in 2021 that Jackky had come to Delhi for her mom’s birthday. Rakul added, “I had prepped my dad saying don’t make it awkward because we had just started dating. I told him ‘You just see the boy’. I told Jackky not to worry because he won’t ask anything. Then we were having lunch and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘Work and all is good but what is your plan with my daughter’. My food got stuck in my throat.”