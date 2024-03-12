Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21 in Goa, and have been sharing loved up pictures with each other and their families on social media. In an interview with DNA, the actress recently shared how her father, who served as an Indian Army officer, grilled Jackky at the time of their first meeting.
When asked if Jackky was nervous on first meeting his then-girlfriend's father, Rakul said, “I think I was the most worried. I prepped my dad and told him ‘He is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not army.’ But then fathers being fathers... ask the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared.”
She further recalled that it was in 2021 that Jackky had come to Delhi for her mom’s birthday. Rakul added, “I had prepped my dad saying don’t make it awkward because we had just started dating. I told him ‘You just see the boy’. I told Jackky not to worry because he won’t ask anything. Then we were having lunch and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘Work and all is good but what is your plan with my daughter’. My food got stuck in my throat.”
However, Jackky told her father that ‘whenever she is ready', he will be ready. His reply totally won Rakul’s father over.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who made their relationship official in 2021, tied the knot in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony – in Goa in February. Their wedding celebrations were a star-studded affair with celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, and Varun Dhawan, among others, being part of it.