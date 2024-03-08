Rakul Preet Singh Reveals The FIRST Thing She Liked About Jackky Bhagnani

After dating for several years, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on February 21, 2024. Post their wedding, they have been visiting temples. On Thursday, the newlyweds visited Kamakhya devi temple in Guwahati, Assam with their family. Rakul and Jackky offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya and sought blessings. They also participated in an interactive session with film fraternities of Assam organised by Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Limited. At the event, Rakul revealed the first thing she liked about Jackky.
During the interactive session, actor-producer, Jackky said that he has a "dry sense of humour", to which his wife Rakul defended him and praised him saying, "In fact, the first thing I liked in him was his sense of humour''.
On the day of their visit, Rakul took to her Instagram handle to share pictures, of standing in front of the temple, posing with her hubby. She put the image with a caption: “Kamakhya Devi Temple (red heart emoji) (folded hands emoji) blessed.” In the next pic, they were seen posing with their family members.
Rakul and Jackky had two wedding ceremonies in Goa-one as per Sikh and the other in Sindhi tradition. They wore designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding ensembles on their wedding day. Rakul also shared a video of their wedding which had glimpses of their pre-wedding ceremonies and wedding.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding was attended Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, and Esha Deol, among others.
The couple has decided to plant a sapling in Goa in the name of every guest who attended their wedding. Actress Pragya Jaiswal shared it and wrote, "What a beautiful & inspiring initiative, @rakulpreet & @jackkybhagnani. Reducing the carbon footprint created by the wedding by planting a sapling on the name of each guest #GoGreen".