Rakul Preet Singh Reveals The FIRST Thing She Liked About Jackky Bhagnani

After dating for several years, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in Goa on February 21, 2024. Post their wedding, they have been visiting temples. On Thursday, the newlyweds visited Kamakhya devi temple in Guwahati, Assam with their family. Rakul and Jackky offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya and sought blessings. They also participated in an interactive session with film fraternities of Assam organised by Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Limited. At the event, Rakul revealed the first thing she liked about Jackky.