Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Are Now Married: Dreamy Pics From Goa Wedding Go Viral

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani haven’t acted together in any projects, but they have worked together in ‘Cuttputlli’ where she was paired opposite Akshay Kumar, and the film was produced by Jackky Bhagnani and his family-owned, Pooja Entertainment. The couple reportedly started getting close to each other during the time of the lockdown. They opened up about their relationship to the world a couple of years back while sharing a birthday celebratory post.