Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Are Now Married: Dreamy Pics From Goa Wedding Go Viral

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married. The couple got hitched in Goa. First, they had the traditional Anand Karaj as per the Sikh customs. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani decided to take the pheras around the holy book of the Sikhs, the Guru Granth Sahib, keeping in mind the traditions of Rakul Preet Singh’s family. The couple also had a Sindhi wedding as per the traditions of Jackky Bhagnani’s family.
The pictures from the wedding have now gone viral all over social media. Check ‘em out right here:
Advertisement
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to social media to share the first pictures from the wedding. The couple captioned the pictures as, “Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 (sic).”
Advertisement
Aren’t the two looking absolutely lovely? The dreamy pictures from the wedding are surely something that fans of the couple had been waiting for since a long time. Now, with the pictures already going viral, fans can’t stay calm as they wish to see more inside pictures and videos from the wedding.
Advertisement
The couple was previously set to get married in a foreign location. However, recently Narendra Modi requested people from India who can afford to go abroad and get their weddings done, to explore destinations in India. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took this to their hearts and decided to shift their wedding destination from abroad to Goa.
Advertisement
As per reports, the couple’s outfits for the different wedding festivities have been designed by Tarun Tahiliani.
For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani haven’t acted together in any projects, but they have worked together in ‘Cuttputlli’ where she was paired opposite Akshay Kumar, and the film was produced by Jackky Bhagnani and his family-owned, Pooja Entertainment. The couple reportedly started getting close to each other during the time of the lockdown. They opened up about their relationship to the world a couple of years back while sharing a birthday celebratory post.
Here’s wishing the newlyweds a very happy married life ahead.