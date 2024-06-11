Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently went for a vacation in Fiji. Earlier, they shared glimpses from their romantic vacay. The couple has now shared more glimpses from Fiji diaries. Rakul and Jackky seemed to be not over their Fiji vacation. Both shared a video from the tropical place. They enjoyed waterfalls, trekking, scuba diving, yacht rides, and also enjoyed some Fijian delicacies.
Rakul captioned the video, "Throwing it back to paradise! Missing those beach days and beautiful sunsets. With the best travel companion for life.''
A few days back, Jackky shared a video and captioned it, ''These remarkable days at Nanuku left an indelible mark on me! Whether it was indulging in traditional culture or trying authentic dishes, each moment added depth to my connection with this remarkable place! Surely a place close to my heart!''
The actor-producer also shared pics with his wife. Rakul was in a printed swimwear, while Jackky was in a red t-shirt and shorts. ''Creating timeless memories at Nanuku that we’ll treasure forever, and adventuring through the island’s breathtaking wonders hand in hand with my special someone! The ultimate getaway!,'' he captioned the post.
Rakul Preet Singh also shared a string of pictures from their Fiji vacation on Instagram. In one of the pictures, she was seen donning a sexy black swimwear, while posing by the poolside. In the second one, Rakul and Jackky posed together wearing flower tiaras. In the third snap, Rakul wore a white tank top, a baseball cap and a pair of shades. The post also featured a video of sharks. "Sunset swims, Fiji culture, shark spotting .. we did it all,'' wrote Rakul as she captioned the post.
Rakul and Jackky got married in Goa on February 21, 2024 in two wedding ceremonies- Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony. It was attended by their family members and close ones.