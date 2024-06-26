Vashu Bhagnani Reveals Akshay Kumar Was The First Person To Call And Tell Him 'Not To Worry' Amid Pooja Entertainment Losses Report

Vashu Bhagnani shared, "Akshay was the first person to call me and say not to worry, and let him know if there was anything to do. He lent his unconditional support''. He also said getting calls from Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and also his old friend David Dhawan. Bhagnani added that he is really moved by everyone and said that they are ''people who stick by'' him.