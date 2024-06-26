Art & Entertainment

Vashu Bhagnani Reveals Akshay Kumar Was The First Person To Call And Tell Him 'Not To Worry' Amid Pooja Entertainment Losses Report

Recently, reports surfaced that Pooja Entertainment had sold off the office premises due to non-payment of dues and to clear off their debuts of worth Rs 250 crore. It was reported that they were facing huge losses due to back-to-back flops.

Vashu Bhagnani, Akshay Kumar Photo: Instagram
Producer Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment, recently, in a statement, rubbished all the rumours of selling off his office space (due to huge debt) and mass layoffs of his staff. The producer revealed that actor Akshay Kumar was the first one to call him amid the reports of losses of Pooja Entertainment.

Vashu Bhagnani shared, "Akshay was the first person to call me and say not to worry, and let him know if there was anything to do. He lent his unconditional support''. He also said getting calls from Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and also his old friend David Dhawan. Bhagnani added that he is really moved by everyone and said that they are ''people who stick by'' him.

The producer also called the industry his first love. He said, "I love the film industry, it is my jaan. There are still very emotional people in this industry who stick by you through thick and thin."

Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts

Putting all the rumours to rest, Vashu said that the building hasn’t been sold to anyone and is currently undergoing redevelopment. He said he was waiting for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to release after which we wanted to start the redevelopment.

On the reports of mass layoffs, he said that they have the same team working for 10 years and they haven’t asked anyone to leave.

Several reports stated that 'Bell Bottom', 'Mission Raniganj' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's (all three starred Akshay Kumar) debacles caused the loss in the business. Reacting to it, he said that hits and flops are part of the business.

