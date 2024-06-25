Art & Entertainment

Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts

Producer Vashu Bhagnani refuted the rumours of selling off the office space of his production house. He said they are redeveloping it into a tower that will have luxury homes.

Instagram
Vashu Bhagnani Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, owners of Pooja Entertainment have been grabbing the headlines since few days for the wrong reasons. Several media reports claimed that the production house was sold off to clear the debt of Rs 250 crores. Not only this, Pooja Entertainment was also accused of non-payment of dues, and reports also stated that there was an 80% layoff of its staff.

Vashu Bhagnani has now addressed the rumours in a statement. He said, "The building (office space) that people are talking about hasn’t been sold to anyone, it belongs to me even now. We are only redeveloping it into a tower that will house luxury homes. This was planned 1.5 years ago. I was waiting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release after which we wanted to start the redevelopment.”

Bhagnani also refuted the rumours of laying off his staff. He said that they now work from the old office which was a 'lucky' space for them. He said that they have the same team working with them for 10 years and haven’t asked anyone to leave.

Some reports stated that 'Bell Bottom', 'Mission Raniganj' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's failures caused Pooja Entertainment to get into debt. Vashu, reacting to it, said that hits and flops are part of the business.

Vashu Bhagnani said that he has been in the business for the past 30 years. He said that if there are people who claim that they owe them money, he asked them to come forward and talk to them. The producer also asked, ''Do they have proper contracts with Pooja Entertainment? Have they filed a case regarding this?'' He also said that there are many ways to sort the matter rather than ranting on social media and if there is an issue, they will resolve it.

''Nobody is running away. Please come to my office, talk to us, give us your documents, and give us 60 days to figure things out. I am not going to buckle under any pressure or blackmail. We also work with production companies in the UK. If they owe someone money, then people should reach out to them directly,'' he said.

Vashu also revealed that though he has other businesses, movie-making is his passion and he will continue it. He concluded, "I love Bollywood and films. Bollywood is my jaan, this is the most emotional industry and people stick by you through thick and thin''.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High In Afternoon Trade
  2. APTET 2024 Results Today: Here Is How To Check Your Score
  3. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  4. NDA's Om Birla VS Oppn's K Suresh: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Uncontested Since Independence, Until Now | Decoded
  5. ICAI CA June 2024: Results Expected By July First Week; How To Check And Other Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
  2. Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts
  3. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  4. Luv Sinha Reacts To Not Attending Sister Sonakshi Sinha’s Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: Give Me A Day Or Two
  5. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals She Almost Had Miscarriage During Her First Pregnancy
Sports News
  1. France Vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Final Points Table: Updated Standings After Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Clash
  4. Super 8s: Afghanistan Edge Bangladesh, Storm Into First-Ever T20 World Cup Semis - In Pics
  5. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan's Take On Gulbadin Naib's 'Injury' Post Historic Win
World News
  1. Korean Air Flight Witnesses Chaos Midair As Passengers Suffer Nose Bleeds, Ear Pain
  2. A Chinese Lunar Probe Returns To Earth With The World's First Samples From The Far Side Of The Moon
  3. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  4. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  5. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
Latest Stories
  1. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat