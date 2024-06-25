Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts

Vashu Bhagnani said that he has been in the business for the past 30 years. He said that if there are people who claim that they owe them money, he asked them to come forward and talk to them. The producer also asked, ''Do they have proper contracts with Pooja Entertainment? Have they filed a case regarding this?'' He also said that there are many ways to sort the matter rather than ranting on social media and if there is an issue, they will resolve it.