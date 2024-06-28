Art & Entertainment

Producer Suneel Darshan Alleges Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Paid Rs 165 Crore To Tiger Shroff Amidst Losses

Suneel Darshan has claimed that Pooja Entertainment has paid Rs 165 crores to Tiger Shroff and not Akshay Kumar. His statements come after the production house has been in the news for not paying the salaries of its crew.

X
Vashu Bhagnani, Suneel Darshan Photo: X
info_icon

Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment has been making headlines ever since crew members took to social media and alleged non-payment of dues. Amidst this, producer Suneel Darshan has made some shocking claims. The producer has claimed that the production house paid Rs 165 crores not to Akshay Kumar but to Tiger Shroff.

Recently, it was reported that Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani-owned Pooja Entertainment has been facing a loss of Rs 250 crores. It was also mentioned that the production house paid Rs 165 crores to Akshay Kumar for his four films with Pooja Entertainment – ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Mission Raniganj’, and ‘Cuttputlli.’ However, producer Suneel Darshan has now claimed that this amount was not paid to Kumar but to Shroff for his two films with the production house – ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, and ‘Ganapath.’

Speaking to Times Now, Darshan said, “I can’t comment since the figure mentioned by you seems inaccurate. That seems to be closer to Tiger Shroff’s price.” He was also asked how much Kumar was paid if Shroff was paid Rs 165 crore. Replying to this, Darshan continued, “I wouldn’t like to comment on that. But I will say this: Vashu Bhagnani enjoyed a ‘Midas Touch’ phase in the 1990s when he collaborated with David Dhawan for almost half a dozen movies.”

Darshan claimed that Bhagnani has lost his streak when it comes to films. He added, “His migration to the UK in the past few years and availing of the handsome tax breaks lured him into wooing the two supposedly disciplined stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, for his half a dozen movies which seem to have misfired miserably. Now as we enter the correction phase, it’s time to watch their new strategy which hopefully should put the movie industry on the right track provided that the actions initiated are in the interests of the film industry at large rather than with a myopic view.”

Pooja Entertainment has not commented on the allegations of non-payment of dues as of now.

