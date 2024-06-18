Art & Entertainment

'Sarfira' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar Aims To Create India's Cheapest Airline In This Hindi Remake Of 'Soorarai Pottru'

Starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Radhikka Madan, the trailer of 'Sarfira' is here. This Sudha Kongara directorial is set to release in cinemas on July 12.

Akshay Kumar in 'Sarfira' Photo: YouTube
When Akshay Kumar revealed the first look of his upcoming film, ‘Sarfira’, fans were ecstatic. The first look poster which featured the actor in a rugged look with sunglasses on had got the fans talking. After much anticipation, the trailer of this Sudha Kongara directorial has been released. The trailer has already started trending on social media.

The 2:30 minute-long trailer of ‘Sarfira’ opens with a shot of a voice-over by Akshay Kumar as he introduces his character – Vir Mhatre. The trailer, then, cuts to an aerial shot of a village as Mhtare reveals that he hails from a village near Jarandeshwar. As the trailer moves, we are shown that Mhatre aims to start a low-cost airline that can be accessible to everyone. He is shown knocking on every door trying to sell his vision to some of the biggest players in the game, even though they do not believe in his idea.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Sarfira’ here.

‘Sarfira’ is a Hindi remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru.’ The movie is inspired by the book – ‘Simply Fly – A Deccan Odyssey’ by Captain GR Gopinath. It will revolve around how Simplifly Deccan came into being. The trailer starts on a good footing. It shows how a common man struggles to make the rich believe in his dreams. However, as the trailer reaches its climax, the story starts to falter, and it sounds just like every other inspirational movie. Akshay Kumar has not hit it out of the ballpark. You don’t feel like you are watching Captain Gopinath on screen, but you are still watching Kumar desperately trying to make you believe that he is Gopinath. Paresh Rawal, on the other hand, stands tall in his antagonistic role.

Reacting to the trailer of ‘Sarfira’, one fan wrote, “All the best from Suriya fans.” A second fan commented, “ANOTHER NATIONAL AWARD LOADING.... FOR AKSHAY KUMAR.” A third fan mentioned, “Raju and Baburao in a parallel universe.”

Directed by Sudha Kongara, ‘Sarfira’ stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, Seema Biswas, and R. Sarath Kumar in key roles. The movie will be released in cinemas on July 12.

