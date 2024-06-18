‘Sarfira’ is a Hindi remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru.’ The movie is inspired by the book – ‘Simply Fly – A Deccan Odyssey’ by Captain GR Gopinath. It will revolve around how Simplifly Deccan came into being. The trailer starts on a good footing. It shows how a common man struggles to make the rich believe in his dreams. However, as the trailer reaches its climax, the story starts to falter, and it sounds just like every other inspirational movie. Akshay Kumar has not hit it out of the ballpark. You don’t feel like you are watching Captain Gopinath on screen, but you are still watching Kumar desperately trying to make you believe that he is Gopinath. Paresh Rawal, on the other hand, stands tall in his antagonistic role.