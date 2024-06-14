'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!

The official poster of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sarfira' is out! On Friday, June 14, Akshay took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of 'Sarfira'. The title of Akshay Kumar's film, which is a remake of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru', was revealed on February 13. While sharing the poster, Akshay also revealed the trailer date of the film. 'Sarfira' trailer will release on June 18. Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, the film is all set to hit the screens on July 12.