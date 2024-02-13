'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan's 'Soorarai Pottru' Remake To Release On THIS Date

Akshay Kumar is a familiar name for makers who wish to make inspiring movies and social dramas. After starring in such movies, for instance, ‘Baby,’ ‘Airlift,’ ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,’ to name a few, the actor is set to add one more such film to his diverse filmography.
Now, the creators of his next film, alongside Radhika Madan, have officially revealed the title. Named ‘Sarfira,’ the movie is a remake of South star Suriya’s 2020 Tamil film, ‘Soorarai Pottru.’
The film, which is being helmed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara Prasad, also features Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in supporting roles. And, interestingly, she is the one who directed ‘Soorarai Pottru’ itself.
Sharing a brief look of the film, Akshay Kumar took to his social media to make the announcement, along with the release date. He captioned it, “Dream so Big, they call you Crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024.”
Check it out here:
In less than an hour of its announcement, fans are already hyped. Taking to comments, one declared the upcoming movie to already be “superhit.” One more commented, “Game changing sir.” A third one chimed in and stated, “National award film for Akki.” However, on the flip side, there are many others, who don’t seem to be happy, that the film is being re-made.
Crafted by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues penned by Pooja Tolani, and enriched with music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, ‘Sarfira’ is a collaborative production effort involving Aruna Bhattia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyothika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).
The extraordinary story will be based within the realms of startups and aviation, and aims to motivate individuals to dream ambitiously and pursue their aspirations, doesn’t matter how minute they could be. ‘Sarfira’ will revolve around the resilience, determination, and make-shift of an underdog, confronting the socio-economic intricacies of a system surrounding class, caste, and power dynamics.
The cinematic release of ‘Sarfira’ is slated for July 12, 2024.