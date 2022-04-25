Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Soorarai Pottru: Akshay Kumar Announces Playing Suriya's Role In The Hindi Remake

Actor Akshay Kumar has begun shooting for the Bollywood remake of actor Suriya’s Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 12:47 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar has added another interesting film to his lengthy list of forthcoming projects. The Bollywood actor, who was recently seen in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, has started work on a project with actress Radhika Madan. The film is the Hindi remake of actor Suriya's 2020 Tamil blockbuster, ‘Soorarai Pottru’. The Hindi adaptation has yet to be named, but the filming has begun. Following suit, Kumar has solicited title proposals from his fans, followers and well-wishers.

Kumar posted a video of the film's mahurat on his official Instagram account. Radhika Madan, his co-star, can be seen breaking a coconut in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes (sic)."

Suriya also took to social media to talk about this collaboration. He posted, “A new beginning… need all your love and blessings!! @akshaykumar @sudha_kongara @gvprakash @abundantiaent @2d_entertainment @cape.ofgoodfilms (sic).”

Earlier reports had suggested that Kumar was in negotiations for this project for the last six months. He had given his verbal approval last year but the final sign on the dotted line was done recently. 

The Hindi remake will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who had helmed the original as well. 

The movie will be a joined production between Suriya'a 2D Entertainment, Kumar's Cape Of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. 

