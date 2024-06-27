Art & Entertainment

Enduring Power Of Love: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan Star In Soulful Qawwali 'Khudaya' From 'Sarfira'

The makers of the Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan-starrer 'Sarfira' unveiled an evocative qawwali titled 'Khudaya' on Thursday, delving into the struggles of love and relationships.

X
Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan Photo: X
info_icon

The three-minute, five-second soulful track is set to touch hearts with its beautiful melody and poignant lyrics. Sung by Suhit Abhyankar, Sagar Bhatia, and Neeti Mohan, and composed by Suhit Abhyankar, 'Khudaya' marks a refreshing return of qawwali to the movies. The song's heartfelt message underscores the enduring power of love, reminding listeners that true love withstands all trials and tribulations. The harmonious blend of the singers creates a musical experience that transcends the ordinary, making it the standout track of the album.

'Khudaya' offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and narrative richness that 'Sarfira' encapsulates. The enchanting visuals featuring Akshay and Radhikka further elevate the song, adding layers of storytelling. Talking about the song, Neeti said: "Singing 'Khudaya' has been an incredibly moving experience for me. The song's poignant lyrics and beautiful melody truly capture the essence of enduring love. I'm excited for everyone to feel the emotions we've poured into this qawwali." Reflecting on the creative process, Suhit added: "Composing and singing 'Khudaya' has been a journey of deep emotional exploration. This qawwali holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it resonates with listeners as much as it did with us while creating it."

The movie revolves around the journey of Veer Mhatre, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who aims to introduce low-cost aviation carriers so that a vast majority of Indians can fly without straining their pockets. The film is inspired by the life of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan. Directed by National Award-winning director Sudha Kongara, written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and featuring music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, 'Sarfira' is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). 'Sarfira' will be released on July 12.

