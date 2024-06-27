Enduring Power Of Love: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan Star In Soulful Qawwali 'Khudaya' From 'Sarfira'

'Khudaya' offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and narrative richness that 'Sarfira' encapsulates. The enchanting visuals featuring Akshay and Radhikka further elevate the song, adding layers of storytelling. Talking about the song, Neeti said: "Singing 'Khudaya' has been an incredibly moving experience for me. The song's poignant lyrics and beautiful melody truly capture the essence of enduring love. I'm excited for everyone to feel the emotions we've poured into this qawwali." Reflecting on the creative process, Suhit added: "Composing and singing 'Khudaya' has been a journey of deep emotional exploration. This qawwali holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it resonates with listeners as much as it did with us while creating it."