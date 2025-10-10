Param Sundari OTT release update: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari is reportedly all set to make its way to OTT soon. The film was released in theatres on August 29 and opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative from critics and audiences. Those who missed it in theatres can now enjoy the rom-com online. Check out when Param Sundari is expected to release on OTT.