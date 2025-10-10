Param Sundari is tentatively set to release on OTT on October 24
The romantic comedy drama was released in theatres on August 29
It starred Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles
Param Sundari OTT release update: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari is reportedly all set to make its way to OTT soon. The film was released in theatres on August 29 and opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative from critics and audiences. Those who missed it in theatres can now enjoy the rom-com online. Check out when Param Sundari is expected to release on OTT.
When and where to watch Param Sundari on OTT
According to OTTplay, Param Sundari will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 24. However, the streaming platform or makers have not confirmed the official release date. With this news, the anticipation among the fans has increased as they are eager to see the chemistry between the fresh pair, Janhvi and Sidharth.