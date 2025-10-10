Param Sundari OTT Release: Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Rom-Com Expected To Release Online On THIS Date

Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, released in theatres on August 29, 2025.

Param Sundari OTT release
Param Sundari OTT release date Photo: X
  • Param Sundari is tentatively set to release on OTT on October 24

  • The romantic comedy drama was released in theatres on August 29

  • It starred Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles

Param Sundari OTT release update: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari is reportedly all set to make its way to OTT soon. The film was released in theatres on August 29 and opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative from critics and audiences. Those who missed it in theatres can now enjoy the rom-com online. Check out when Param Sundari is expected to release on OTT.

When and where to watch Param Sundari on OTT

According to OTTplay, Param Sundari will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 24. However, the streaming platform or makers have not confirmed the official release date. With this news, the anticipation among the fans has increased as they are eager to see the chemistry between the fresh pair, Janhvi and Sidharth.

