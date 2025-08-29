Param Sundari Review | Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Are The Year’s Dullest Duo In Kerala-Tourism-Ad Disaster

Don’t be mistaken in looking for wit or spark on this film. There’s no purpose here—only a bland regurgitation of the vast unfamiliarity a Delhi hunk like Param encounters in Kerala. Scenes run on, diffuse and you wouldn’t even bother. The only thing prepossessing the makers is flinging every cultural cliché at the wall. Param Sundari puts up a flamboyant show of Kerala—but viewed firmly through a standardising, northerner lens. So, there are ample digs of casually racist, gleefully insensitive humor, starting right when Param zeroes in on Kerala. Pronunciations are obviously mangled. When the particular town is invoked, Param's friend Juggy wonders if it’s in Africa or Sri Lanka. The boys setting out for Kerala’s backwaters becomes yet again a reiteration of the north Indian’s echo chamber habits. The film struggles to emerge into its own. I’d say it’s not even interested in having any identifiable voice. It’s too sunk under absorption in being an extended tourism ad. Director Tushar Jalota hands out a procession of sequences, each popping off the north-south chasm.