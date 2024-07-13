International

Kate Middleton To Attend Wimbledon Men's Singles Final On Sunday; 2nd Public Appearance In Months

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, being the patron of the All England Club since 2016, performs the duty of handing out the winner's trophy after each men's and women's singles final every year. However, this year, she couldn't attend the women's singles final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krecjcikova taking place today at the same place.