International

Kate Middleton To Attend Wimbledon Men's Singles Final On Sunday; 2nd Public Appearance In Months

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, being the patron of the All England Club since 2016, performs the duty of handing out the winner's trophy after each men's and women's singles final every year. However, this year, she couldn't attend the women's singles final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krecjcikova taking place today at the same place.

AP
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton holding the Wimbledon trophy | Photo: AP
info_icon

Amid speculations over her next public appearance while battling cancer, the Kensingon Palace has confirmed the presence of Princess of Wales, Kale Middleton at the Royal Box of Wimbledon Centre Court on Sunday where the men's grand finale is awaited to take place between the fierce Carlos Alcaraz and the indomitable Novak Djokovic.
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at the Buckingham Palace on Saturday | - X/@NathanDelMare
Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

Middleton, being the patron of the All England Club since 2016, performs the duty of handing out the winner's trophy after each men's and women's singles final every year. However, this year, she couldn't attend the women's singles final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krecjcikova taking place today at the same place.

Princess Kate Middleton | - AP
Kate Middleton Likely To Resume Royal Duties Soon? Speculations On After Apology Letter | Details Inside

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Sunday, the world will witness the Princess of Wales' second public appearance since the diagnosis of her cancer. Previously, the princess was once seen at the birthday parade for King Charles III.

Putting an end to all speculations over the possibility of her return to public services, 42-year-old Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, arrived at Buckingham Palace in London to attend the annual Trooping the Colour parade.

Kate Middleton's appearance comes amid speculation about her well being and absence from public view - X/@KensingtonRoyal
Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Back in January, the Princess spent two weeks in hospital after she underwent major abdominal surgery before the diagnosis of her cancer following which, the 42-year-old princess disappeared from the public eye.

Her long-term absence from public services garnered several speculations and theories concering what could have happened to Middleton. However, Kensington Palace remained tight-lipped about nature and specifics of her cancer diagnosis.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  2. Jersey Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Final
  3. Croatia Vs Germany Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Third Place Play-Off
  4. Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Washington Freedom Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024 Final Half-Time Show Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Shakira's Performance During Argentina Vs Colombia Game
  2. Copa America 2024: 'We Need To Be The Best Colombia To Beat Argentina', Nestor Lorenzo Acknowledges
  3. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Hopes Angel Di Maria Signs Off With 'Another Goal' In Final Game
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Kane Admits 'I'd Swap Everything' For Final Glory
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: England Must Win To Earn 'Respect Of The Footballing World', Gareth Southgate Insists
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Record-Chasing Djokovic Acknowledges 'History Is On The Line' Ahead Of Alcaraz Final
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Barbora Krejcikova's Maiden Title At All England Club Marks Best Day Of Her Life
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Paolini To 'Keep Smiling' Despite Consecutive Grand Slam Final Losses
  4. Krejcikova Vs Paolini, Wimbledon 2024: Czech Beats Italian To Claim Maiden Title At All England Club - Data Debrief
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 Live streaming: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen's Singles Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Jolts BJP In By-Poll Elections; Modi Condemns Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. Weather Wrap: Rains Lash Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For Maharashtra; ‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Several States
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Retired Bureaucrat Father Says Her Daughter Is ‘Victim Of Conspiracy’
  5. The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice
Entertainment News
  1. Emraan Hashmi Says He 'Would Love To Apologise To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’ For Calling Her ‘Plastic'
  2. Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony
  3. Ambani Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Feet; Greets Rajinikanth With Folded Hands- Watch
  4. 'Housefull 5': Sanjay Dutt Joins Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan And Riteish Deshmukh
  5. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores Less Than Kamal Haasan's Film
US News
  1. Trump Rally Shooting: Biden Dials Trump After Assassination Attempt; Gunman, 1 Spectator Dead | Top Points
  2. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  3. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
  4. Why Are Angry Birds On The Beach Disrupting Drones Deployed To Monitor Sharks?
  5. Special Flight For Swifties? Southwest Airlines To Add More Joy To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
World News
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Israeli Strike Targets The Hamas Military Commander And Kills At Least 90 In Southern Gaza
  3. Trump Rally Shooting: Biden Dials Trump After Assassination Attempt; Gunman, 1 Spectator Dead | Top Points
  4. On Cam: Video Captures Moment Donald Trump Was Shot At During Butler Rally
  5. Venice To Update Tourist Tax System, Likely To Increase Next Year
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News July 13 Highlights: INDIA Bloc Wins 10 Seats, BJP 2 In By Election; Facebook Lifts Restrictions On Trump
  2. Weather Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal
  3. Weekly Horoscope for the 14th of July to the 20th of July: Explore astrological insights for all zodiac signs
  4. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
  6. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  7. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 13, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Sports News Highlights: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Jasmine Paolini To Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Final