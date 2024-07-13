Amid speculations over her next public appearance while battling cancer, the Kensingon Palace has confirmed the presence of Princess of Wales, Kale Middleton at the Royal Box of Wimbledon Centre Court on Sunday where the men's grand finale is awaited to take place between the fierce Carlos Alcaraz and the indomitable Novak Djokovic.
Middleton, being the patron of the All England Club since 2016, performs the duty of handing out the winner's trophy after each men's and women's singles final every year. However, this year, she couldn't attend the women's singles final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krecjcikova taking place today at the same place.
On Sunday, the world will witness the Princess of Wales' second public appearance since the diagnosis of her cancer. Previously, the princess was once seen at the birthday parade for King Charles III.
Putting an end to all speculations over the possibility of her return to public services, 42-year-old Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, arrived at Buckingham Palace in London to attend the annual Trooping the Colour parade.
Back in January, the Princess spent two weeks in hospital after she underwent major abdominal surgery before the diagnosis of her cancer following which, the 42-year-old princess disappeared from the public eye.
Her long-term absence from public services garnered several speculations and theories concering what could have happened to Middleton. However, Kensington Palace remained tight-lipped about nature and specifics of her cancer diagnosis.