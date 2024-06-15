International

Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know

On Saturday, Kate was pictured sporting a pale outfit, sitting alongside her children and husband William, the Prince of Wales. She travelled in a carriage alongside her three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis while Prince William rode on horseback for the ceremony, as part of the Trooping the Colour parade, the royal tradition for a birthday celebration for the King.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at the Buckingham Palace on Saturday
Putting an end to all speculations over the possibility of her return to public services, 42-year-old Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday to attend the annual Trooping the Colour parade. This was her maiden public appearance in months since her cancer diagnosis in January this year.
King Charles, who also is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, travelled in a carriage with Queen Camilla, rather than on horseback as he did last year, news agency AP reported.

A day before, Kate Middleton had announced her public appearance through a social media post where she mentioned about making good progress as she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, However, it was also added in the post that she was "not out of the woods".

Back in January, the Princess spent two weeks in hospital after she underwent major abdominal surgery before the diagnosis of her cancer followed by preventative chemotherapy.

