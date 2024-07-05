Prince William is getting more and more cooler these days! A video of the Duke of Cambridge riding an electric scooter through Windsor Castle is going viral on internet.
The footage, shared on TikTok on Thursday, captures the prince zipping past a security guard, dressed in a blue sweater, white collared shirt, and black sunglasses.
The exact date of the video remains unknown, but it showcases Prince William making the approximately 10-minute journey between the castle and Adelaide Cottage, where he resides with Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Reportedly, Prince William invested in the electric scooter last year, with the device possibly costing up to $6,000, according to The Sun. "It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King," a source told the outlet. The scooter simplifies the two- or three-mile round trip from Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle, making it easier than traveling by car or on foot.
The 655-acre Windsor Castle estate also features a golf course and Frogmore House, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince William, known for his love of motorcycles, has previously caused concern for his wife, Kate Middleton. In 2015, Middleton expressed her worries about his hobby during a visit to Dundee, saying, "He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified," as reported by Vanity Fair. She also hoped to keep Prince George off motorcycles.
Recently, Prince William made headlines again by attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with Charlotte and George on his 42nd birthday, where he showcased his dance moves. Although Middleton and Louis stayed home, she did attend the Trooping the Colour festivities on June 15 amid her cancer battle.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a photo of Swift taking a selfie with Prince William, George, and Charlotte, captioned, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour." Swift also shared a photo, which included her boyfriend Travis Kelce, writing, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."