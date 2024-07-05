United States

It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle

A video is going viral on social media where Prince William is seen riding an electric scooter through Windsor Castle. The video was shared on Thursday.

X
Prince William Photo: X
info_icon

Prince William is getting more and more cooler these days! A video of the Duke of Cambridge riding an electric scooter through Windsor Castle is going viral on internet.

The footage, shared on TikTok on Thursday, captures the prince zipping past a security guard, dressed in a blue sweater, white collared shirt, and black sunglasses.

The exact date of the video remains unknown, but it showcases Prince William making the approximately 10-minute journey between the castle and Adelaide Cottage, where he resides with Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Reportedly, Prince William invested in the electric scooter last year, with the device possibly costing up to $6,000, according to The Sun. "It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King," a source told the outlet. The scooter simplifies the two- or three-mile round trip from Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle, making it easier than traveling by car or on foot.

The 655-acre Windsor Castle estate also features a golf course and Frogmore House, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter - null
Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots

BY Outlook International Desk

Prince William, known for his love of motorcycles, has previously caused concern for his wife, Kate Middleton. In 2015, Middleton expressed her worries about his hobby during a visit to Dundee, saying, "He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified," as reported by Vanity Fair. She also hoped to keep Prince George off motorcycles.

Recently, Prince William made headlines again by attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with Charlotte and George on his 42nd birthday, where he showcased his dance moves. Although Middleton and Louis stayed home, she did attend the Trooping the Colour festivities on June 15 amid her cancer battle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a photo of Swift taking a selfie with Prince William, George, and Charlotte, captioned, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour." Swift also shared a photo, which included her boyfriend Travis Kelce, writing, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

File Photo - null
Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  2. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  4. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  2. ‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren
  3. BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital
  4. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  5. 'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Justin Bieber Delivers An Electrifying Performance With His Old Hits At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
  2. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  3. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  4. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  5. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'
  2. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  3. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
  4. Rachel Reeves Becomes UK’s First Woman Finance Minister, Who Is She?
  5. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters