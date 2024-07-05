United States

Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview

This latest verbal slip-up, following a poor debate performance, has increased pressure on Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

File Photo
info_icon

President Joe Biden's defence of his poor debate performance last week is being questioned after another verbal misstep. During an interview with Philadelphia's Wurd radio station, Biden seemed to confuse his words, saying he was "proud" to be the first "black woman to serve with a black president."

The 81-year-old president was talking about Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama when he mixed up his words. He said, "By the way, I'm proud to be, as I said, the first vice-president, first black woman…to serve with a black president." Biden likely meant to highlight that he was the first vice president to serve under a black president, having spoken earlier about being the first president with a black woman as vice president and appointing Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

This incident follows a debate with former President Donald Trump that was marked by Biden’s verbal errors and confusing statements. Increasingly, there is pressure on Biden to drop out of the presidential race. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that one in three Democrats think Biden should quit.

Potential Democrat Nominees For The 2024 Elections If Biden Drops Out - Reuters | Getty Images | AP
Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

The Biden camp has given several reasons for his slip-ups, such as jet lag, a cold, and poor staff support. However, some donors are openly worried about Biden's age. Millionaire Abigail Disney said she would stop donating to the Democratic Party until Biden is replaced as the top candidate. Netflix cofounder Reed Hastings also urged Biden to step aside for a stronger Democratic leader to challenge Trump.

Biden has admitted to supporters that he doesn't speak or debate as well as he used to but remains determined to continue. According to Axios, those close to Biden say he functions best between 10 am and 4 pm, struggling outside of these hours. His press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, acknowledged that "he's a little slower than he used to be." Biden has reportedly told governors he needs more sleep and fewer late-night events.

On Friday, Biden’s mental sharpness will be tested in an interview with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos. This follows a rare 2021 interview where Biden defended the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden | - AP
Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation

BY Outlook Web Desk

