Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview

The 81-year-old president was talking about Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama when he mixed up his words. He said, "By the way, I'm proud to be, as I said, the first vice-president, first black woman…to serve with a black president." Biden likely meant to highlight that he was the first vice president to serve under a black president, having spoken earlier about being the first president with a black woman as vice president and appointing Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.