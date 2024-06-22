Prince William Turns 42! Princess Kate Shares Adorable Photo, King Charles Gets Nostalgic

Prince William just turned 42 this year and wife Kate Middleton could not keep calm! The Princess of Wales, took to social media to wish the future King a happy birthday. She shared an adorable photo of William jumping in the sand with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx," she captioned the photo posted on X.
King Charles also shared a photo to wish his son on social media. The monarch posted a nostalgic photo of himself holding baby William. "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!," the caption read.
William's birthday comes after a series of public engagements. On Thursday, he traveled to Germany to support England’s national soccer team in their Euro 2024 match against Denmark. The Prince, who serves as the president of the Football Association, shared a photo with Denmark’s King Frederik X ahead of the 1-1 draw. "May the best team win #ENGDEN #EUROS2024," William captioned the post on X.
Earlier in the week, William attended the Royal Ascot 2024 alongside several royal family members, including his cousins Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice. Although Princess Catherine was not present, her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, attended the event. William was seen helping his mother-in-law when her heel got stuck in the grass, a moment that brought laughter between them.
This busy week followed the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, where the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis. She joined her husband and King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the traditional military flypast, delighting fans with her presence.
