‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe

In the face of scarcity, some chocolate enthusiasts have taken matters into their own hands, creating homemade versions of the Can’t Get Khanafed Of It bar. TikTok foodie Suzy Hendrix, for instance, recreated the viral chocolate bar using ingredients from a local Middle Eastern supermarket. Her video, which has nearly 20 million views, showcases her joy at successfully replicating the treat. “I can’t take it anymore, I’ve been watching people enjoy this viral pistachio chocolate bar, only sold in Dubai. I had to try and make it,” she said, adding, “And it was everything I dreamt it would be.”