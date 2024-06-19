United States

Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!

Subway has introduced "Footlong Dippers" as a new addition to its Sidekicks menu, available nationwide for $3. These cheese and meat-filled dippers come in three varieties.

Subway
Footlong dipper is served with Subway flatbread. Photo: Subway
info_icon

Subway continues to expand its offerings, providing customers with more variety and exciting flavors. Recently, it has unveiled an exciting addition to its menu: “Footlong Dippers”, it is about a foot long! These "cheesy and craveable footlong snacks" are set to join the Sidekicks menu and are available nationwide for $3.

The Footlong Dippers, which feature a blend of melted cheese and meat encased in Subway's flatbread, come in three varieties:

- Pepperoni & Cheese

- Chicken & Cheese

- Double Cheese

Three varieties of Subway footlong dippers.
Three varieties of Subway footlong dippers. Photo: Subway
info_icon

Each variety is served with one of Subway's 11 signature sauces, offering customers a customizable snacking experience.

 "Our guests devoured nearly 30 million Sidekicks since their debut in January, and they will find all 33 flavor combinations of Dippers for $3 to be equally irresistible," Doug Fry, President of Subway North America said in a release.

The Dippers are available for purchase in-store, online, or through the Subway App for pickup and delivery.

The Footlong Dippers join a lineup of other popular footlong items on Subway's Sidekicks menu, which launched in January. These include the Footlong Cookie, Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel, and Cinnabon Footlong Churro.

Footlong cookie
Footlong cookie Photo: Subway
info_icon

After months of high demand, Subway has also reintroduced the Footlong Cookie to the Sidekicks menu. Since its initial debut, over 5 million cookies were sold across US. The company described the cookie's return as a "much-needed morale booster." A nationwide survey found that 70% of respondents felt that eating a footlong cookie would "brighten their day."

The Footlong Cookie is served warm with "gooey chocolate chips" and is priced at $5, though prices may vary by location.

