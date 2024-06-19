Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why

Krispy Kreme has launched a new collaboration featuring special doughnuts inspired by the popular American TV show FRIENDS. The doughnut shop has introduced four new flavors themed around the show, but these treats are currently only available in the United Kingdom. The special doughnuts became available on Monday, June 17. Fans of the show expressed disappointment over not being able to enjoy these themed doughnuts in the USA, despite the show's American origin.