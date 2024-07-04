Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are in a frenzy after old tweets by the actor resurfaced, seemingly predicting his future romance with the pop star.
Speculation about their relationship began swirling when the duo was spotted together at various events and collaborated on Sabrina's music video for 'Please Please Please'. Now, it seems Barry's social media history might hold clues to their love story.
In a surprising twist, two tweets from Barry's past have caught the attention of fans. One tweet from November 2014 mysteriously mentions an "Espresso Addict," a phrase that remarkably aligns with Sabrina's recent song 'Espresso', where she metaphorically describes Barry as being addicted to her.
Another tweet, dating back to July 2013, uses the phrase "Please please Please," which coincidentally mirrors the title of another of Sabrina's hit singles.
A tweet posted by a keen-eyed fan on Monday has since gone viral, showcasing these uncanny predictions. With over 55,000 likes and 1.3 million views, it's clear that fans are captivated by this discovery.
"He manifested her omg," exclaimed one fan, highlighting the belief that Barry's tweets foretold their relationship long before it became public.
While it remains unclear whether Sabrina was aware of Barry's tweets influencing her music, the synchronicity has left many convinced that their connection was destined from the start.
As their romance continues to blossom, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have become Hollywood's latest 'It' couple, proving that sometimes, love stories are written in the stars.