Outlook News Wrap June 15: Uttarakhand Accident, Encounter In Chhattisgarh, Kate Middleton's Public Appearance And More

Hello Readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we are straightaway focusing on the tragic accident in Uttarakhand that killed over 10 people and injured many. In a major encounter in Chhattisgarh, eight Naxalites and 1 security personnel were killed.
Read All These And More With Outlook 15 News Wrap
Uttarakhand Accident: At Least 10 Dead As Tempo Traveller Falls Into Gorge In Rudraprayag
A tempo traveller carrying 23 people fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Saturday. At least 10 people died and 13 others were injured. The tempo traveller was coming from Noida when the incident occurred. Most of those rescued are stable, but seven injured are serious and are being treated at AIIMS Rishikesh.
Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know
Putting an end to all speculations over the possibility of her return to public services, 42-year-old Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday to attend the annual Trooping the Colour parade. This was her maiden public appearance in months since her cancer diagnosis in January this year.
Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxalites, 1 Security Personnel Killed In Encounter In Narayanpur
Eight Naxalites and one security personnel was killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, said officials. Two other security personnel sustained injuries in the incident, they added. The gunfight broke out in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts -- Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon -- was out on an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday morning.
Why Multiple Test Teams Are Failing Super Eight Test At T20 World Cup: Analysis
Two weeks into T20 World Cup 2024, we are now close to ascertaining all eight teams that have qualified for the next stage of the competition. And to the surprise of many, heavyweights like Pakistan and New Zealand are certain to not be among them. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Italian people and the government for a "very productive" day at the G7 Summit 2024 in Apulia. In his post on X, Modi said that the leaders "aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations."
Zelenskyy Rejects Putin's Peace Offer
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday rejected Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's ceasefire offer and called it an ultimate by the latter to surrender more territory. Putin, in his offer, promised to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv withdrew its troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and dropped plans to join NATO.
'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
After a long hiatus, Vidya Balan is back to the romcom genre with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar.’ It felt like ages had passed since we saw the actor be her natural best in this genre. The trailer of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ was released in April this year and the movie piqued everyone’s interest. This Shirsha Guha Thakurta directorial got everyone talking because it featured a fresh pairing on the screen with some of the most talented actors in the industry. After an average response at the box office, the movie is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In case you are planning to add ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ to your weekend binge, then here’s all that you need to know about the movie.