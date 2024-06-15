Cricket

Why Multiple Test Teams Are Failing Super Eight Test At T20 World Cup: Analysis

Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland and Sri Lanka have all been knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, while England and Bangladesh are battling it out to make it to the Super Eights. Let us explore why so many Test heavyweights have struggled at this edition

AP
Pakistan have suffered defeats to the United States and India in the group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Two weeks into T20 World Cup 2024, we are now close to ascertaining all eight teams that have qualified for the next stage of the competition. And to the surprise of many, heavyweights like Pakistan and New Zealand are certain to not be among them. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka, too are out of reckoning, and England need help from Australia to advance. Bangladesh, another Test-playing nation, faces a must-win clash against the charged-up Nepal to seal its berth in the next round. What gives?

Nepal came extremely close to registering their maiden international victory against a Test-playing nation, losing to South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash.
Nepal Vs South Africa: Proteas Win Nailbiter By 1 Run; NEP Out Of Super Eight Reckoning

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Varying Formats

Over the years, much has been made out of number of teams that get to compete in Cricket World Cups. The ICC-organized marquee events have had varying formats, and many have been critical of their purported non-inclusive nature.

The 2023 ODI World Cup, for instance, had just 10 participating teams, leaving little room for Associate nations to make a mark. That the likes of Netherlands still did so is testimony to their burgeoning prowess.

But with the T20 World Cup 2024 having 20 teams, a number of supposed 'minnows' have got the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best in the business, and suddenly the World Cup seems like a full-fledged carnival again.

Rise Of The Unheralded

Sceptics were expecting all the Associate teams to fall by the wayside in the group stage, and the usual suspects to remain. But that notion has been dispelled, most spectacularly by co-hosts United States, who have made it to the Super Eights in their maiden appearance at the global showpiece.

USA beat Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over contest, and gave India the jitters before losing to them. With their spirited display at the tournament thus far, the American team have shown that they belong here.

United States' Aaron Jones reacts after winning the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas.
T20 World Cup: The American Dream Enters Super 8 Stage - Check How USA Scripted History

BY Gaurav Thakur

So have Nepal, who ran South Africa ragged and were on the verge of pulling off a historic win before falling short by a solitary run. Elsewhere, Canada, who lost to neighbours United States, prevailed over Ireland, another 'Full Member' nation.

And thus, a number of Test-playing teams have failed the group stage test of this exciting new World Cup. Eleven of the 12 recognized Test outfits have set foot in this edition, with Zimbabwe suffering a shock exit in the Qualifiers.

Of the 11, so far only five (India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan) are assured spots in the Super Eight. Two (England and Bangladesh) are battling it out, and four (Pakistan, New Zealand, Ireland and Sri Lanka) have been knocked out.

