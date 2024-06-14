Cricket

ENG Vs OMA, T20 World Cup: England 'Are Still In The Same Position' - Jos Buttler

England must now beat Namibia in their final group game on Saturday - while hoping Australia beat Scotland the following day - to book their place in the Super 8s

Buttler scored an unbeaten 24 off eight balls.
info_icon

Jos Buttler saluted England's performance in their must-win game against Oman, but acknowledged "we are still in the same position" at the T20 World Cup. (Match Report | Full Coverage)

After their opening match against Scotland was rained off, defeat by Australia left the reigning champions requiring victories from their final two Group B outings - and a boosted net run-rate to keep their title defence alive.

Buttler's side were on a mission against Oman, who they dismissed for just 47 with 101 balls remaining - setting a new World Cup record in the process - before taking just 19 balls to successfully chase down that target.

England must now beat Namibia in their final group game on Saturday - while hoping Australia beat Scotland the following day - to book their place in the Super 8s.

"It was a really good performance," Buttler said. "We have had some really good training sessions and spoke about how we need to stay true to ourselves, and trust we have got really good players.

"We spoke about needing to win two games of cricket and, if we had the chance to affect the net run-rate, that would be important.

"The tone was set really well by the bowlers, and they managed to pick up those early wickets, restrict them, and knock them off.

"We told [the batters] then to be ultra-positive. We spoke in the lead-up to this. We have to win games and if we get a chance, we have to take advantage with the net run-rate.

"We have lots of confidence in our team, and we have another big game to come. We are still in the same position. We still have a must-win game on Saturday."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Modi Meets Zelensky, Macron At G7; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  2. IIJNM Drops Journalism Courses. Here’s What Email Notice Said
  3. Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministry: Pawan Kalyan Deputy CM, Nara Lokesh IT Minister | Know Who Gets What
  4. Karnataka HC Asks Police Not To Arrest BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  5. G7 Summit: PM Modi Meets French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Rishi Sunak In Italy
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ram Gopal Varma, And Other Celebrities Comment On Actor Darshan's Arrest Case
  2. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  3. Ankita Lokhande Shares An Unseen Picture Of Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary - Check Pic Inside
  4. Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Has Sushant Singh Rajput Connection; Here's How
  5. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Accused Of Cheating Bullion Trader Of Rs 90 Lakhs In Gold Scheme, Court Orders Investigation
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Vs Uganda Prediction, Match 32, ICC T20 WC 2024: Key Stats, Weather Report
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy Loses To Kodai Naraoka In Australian Open QFs; Germany Set To Face Scotland In Euro 2024
  3. AFG Vs PNG: Afghanistan Strom Into T20 World Cup Super 8s, New Zealand End Run - Data Brief
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Spain Cleared To Pick Two Footballers Who Switched National Teams
  5. 'Women's Cricket Is The Fastest Growing Sport In The World', Claims Marc Hayward
World News
  1. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  2. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  3. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Promises Cease-Fire If Kyiv Withdraws Troops; Drops NATO Bid
  5. Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan; Russia, China, Biden To Skip | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Modi Meets Zelensky, Macron At G7; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!