Cricket

ENG Vs OMA: Ruthless England Keep T20 World Cup Hopes Alive With Crushing Win Over Oman

England bowled Oman out for just 47 runs, and chased down the target in 3.1 overs to surpass Scotland's net run rate. This considerably boosts Three Lions' chances of qualifying for the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2024

England captain Jos Buttler.
info_icon

England got their much-needed win in stunning fashion as they raced to an eight-wicket victory over Oman inside four overs. (Scorecard | Full Coverage)

After a washout stopped their first game against Scotland, England lost to Australia and knew that a defeat on Thursday would see them knocked out of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team are out of the T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: AP/PTI
Sri Lanka Eliminated From ICC T20 World Cup 2024 After Playing Only Three Matches - Here's How

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Oman just could not get a foothold with only Shoaib Khan able to reach double figures with 11 as England put in a stellar bowling performance.

Adil Rashid was the standout with his 4-11, but Jofra Archer (3-12) and Mark Wood (3-12) helped to cap the performance as Oman were all out for 47 after 13.2 overs.

With a target of 48, England came out to bat on a mission, with Phil Salt hitting two sixes on the first two balls before being caught.

In the end, it would only take them 19 balls to hit their target, with captain Jos Buttler getting an impressive 24 off eight balls, though it was Jonny Bairstow who got the important four to take them to 50-2.

Data Debrief: England came out on a mission, and smashed it

Oman's tally of just 47 is the fourth-lowest total a team has managed in a T20 World Cup match, while it also proved to be England's best bowling performance in the competition.

With 101 balls remaining following England's successful chase, they set a new World Cup record.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Several Shops Gutted, Goods, Property Worth Crores Destroyed In Fire In Chandni Chowk
  2. Maharashtra: Cop's Son Arrested For Hitting Woman With Speeding Car In Pimpri Chinchwad
  3. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  4. Sikkim CM Tamang's Wife Krishna Kumari Rai Resigns As MLA Day After Taking Oath
  5. G7 Outreach Summit: PM Modi Heads To Italy, Says 'Will Focus On AI, Energy, Africa, Mediterranean'
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Fall Guy' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's Chemistry Lights Up This Delightful Action-Romcom
  2. ‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court
  3. How To Ace A Stunning Red Outfit Look? B-Town Divas Set Fashion Trends
  4. How To Beat The Sultry Summer Heat? 5 Titles To Binge-Watch As You Await The Monsoon
  5. Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!
Sports News
  1. ENG Vs OMA: Ruthless England Keep T20 World Cup Hopes Alive With Crushing Win Over Oman
  2. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Super 8s In Sight For Rashid Khan & Co
  3. BAN Vs NED: Bangladesh Keep T20 World Cup Fate In Own Hands After Commanding Win
  4. Football Transfer: Bayern Munich Sign Hiroki Ito From Stuttgart As Manager Vincent Kompany Eyes More Players
  5. Switzerland At Euro 2024: Xherdan Shaqiri Insists Tournament Is 'Not A Vacation' As Fitness Doubts Dismissed
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know
  2. What Is The G7 Summit? Know Its History, Members, Agenda
  3. Kuwait Fire: India Sending C-130J Aircraft To Bring Back Mortal Remains Of Indians
  4. Taylor Swift's 100th Eras Tour Show In Liverpool: Art Installations, Surprises, And Speculations Await This 13th!
  5. These Are The Best Cities For Students, QS Rankings Reveal
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know