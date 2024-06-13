Sri Lanka Eliminated From ICC T20 World Cup 2024 After Playing Only Three Matches - Here's How

As the Bangladesh and the Netherlands match at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Thursday entered the second half, Sri Lanka's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign unravelled. And how...(Match Blog | Full Coverage)
Sri Lanka, the former champions, needed the BAN vs NED match to be abandoned or tied. But the Kingstown clash, despite a delayed toss, progressed. And once the fifth in the second innings (Netherland's chase) was passed, it constituted a match.
Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka lost their opening Group D fixture to South Africa and then followed it up with a narrow defeat at the hands of Bangladesh.
Their game against Nepal was a washout and that meant they needed a miracle to stay alive in the Super 8s race.
The Bangladesh vs Netherlands game saw the Bangla Tigers win and that meant that the Islanders were officially out of the T20 World Cup 2024.
The 2014 champions have now failed to make it to the final four of the T20 World Cup for the fourth straight edition. Their last progress to the last four was in 2014, wherein the Mahela Jayawardene-led side ended up winning the tournament.