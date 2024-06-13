Good Evening, welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, happening at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Thursday. Both teams are eager for a crucial win, with Bangladesh aiming to move closer to the Super 8s. They are determined to maintain control of their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and secure victory against the Netherlands in this Group D clash at Arnos Vale Stadium. Stay tuned for real-time updates of BAN vs NED.