Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: BAN Aim To Dominate NED; Winners Stay In Super 8s Contention

BAN Vs NED, T20 World Cup 2024, Live Scores: Bangladesh are all set to face the Netherlands in Match 27 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St. Vincent, on Thursday, June 13. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST and 8:30 PM in Bangladesh. Still in control of their T20 World Cup 2024 destiny, Bangladesh aim to avoid an upset against the Netherlands in their Group D. Stay tuned for live updates for Bangladesh vs Netherlands here as the match unfolds

Minal Tomar
13 June 2024
Bangladesh cricket team celebrates their win over Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I match on May 10, Friday 2024. X | Bangladesh Cricket

Match Preview

The Netherlands celebrates after outing South Africa's Quinton de Kock during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Saturday, June 8, 2024. - . (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27 Preview: Both Teams Hope To Stay Alive

BY PTI

Squads

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27, Live Updates

Good Evening, welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, happening at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Thursday. Both teams are eager for a crucial win, with Bangladesh aiming to move closer to the Super 8s. They are determined to maintain control of their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and secure victory against the Netherlands in this Group D clash at Arnos Vale Stadium. Stay tuned for real-time updates of BAN vs NED.

