Match Preview
Squads
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27, Live Updates
Good Evening, welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, happening at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Thursday. Both teams are eager for a crucial win, with Bangladesh aiming to move closer to the Super 8s. They are determined to maintain control of their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign and secure victory against the Netherlands in this Group D clash at Arnos Vale Stadium. Stay tuned for real-time updates of BAN vs NED.