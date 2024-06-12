Bangladesh and the Netherlands will look to keep their Super Eight hopes alive when they lock horn in a crucial Group D fixture of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at Kingstown on June 13, Thursday. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
In the group of death, South Africa have already made the cut and the fight is among the Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal and Sri Lanka -- in that order -- to book the second slot.
Having started off with a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka, a nervy Bangladesh let it slip against South Africa to go down by four runs in their last match.
Netherlands too are coming on the back of a reversal against South Africa and will hope to bounce back.
Teams (from)
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ??Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma and Wesley Barresi.
Match starts: 8pm IST