The 27th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will witness a thrilling clash between Bangladesh and the Netherlands -- both teams playing their third game of the tournament, on June 13, Thursday at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Saint Vincent. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Bangladesh suffered a painful loss against South Africa in their previous match felling short by mere 4 runs. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team ckinched victory in their opening match against Sri lanka by two wickets. They are currently residing in the second position in Group D points table with two points. Now the Bengal Tigers must win their upcoming match against Netherlands in order to advance to super 8's race.
Netherlands, on the other hands, are facing similar situation as Bangladesh. Currently placed third in the points table, the team led by Scott Edwards has only 2 points and in need of one win to continue their dream run in the tournament. Following a winning start by 6 wickets against Nepal in opening match, the Netherlands were handed a setbak by South Africa with a 4-wicket defeat in the second match. And, now the Ducthmen are eager to get back on the track.
Here's all you need to know about the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match 27:
When is the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match?
The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match will be held on June 13, at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Saint Vincent at 8: 00 PM IST.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).
Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup Squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein.