Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 27: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Bangladesh face Netherlands on Thursday in a crucial encounter in match 27 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingston. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The winner of this match will become the front-runner to join South Africa as the second team to qualify for the Super 8 from Group D. Both Netherlands and Bangladesh enter the match on the back of close losses to South Africa in New York.
Bangladesh had defeated Sri Lanka in their opening match of the tournament while the Dutch had got the better of Nepal in their first match of the tournament.
Who will win in the Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Match 27? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Head To Head
The two teams have met four times in T20Is. Bangladesh have won three of these games while the Dutch came out on top just once way back in 2012.
In T20 World Cups the two teams met in the 2022 and 2016 edition. Bangladesh won on both these occasions.
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Squads
Bangladesh T20 World Cup Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Netherlands T20 World Cup Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ??Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma and Wesley Barresi.
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Probable XI
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hosain Shanto (capt), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Kingston Weather Forecast
The temperature in Kingston will be around 30 degree Celsius. Fans can enjoy a good game of cricket with chances of rain at just around 10-15%. It will be sunny and cloudy out there with strong winds.
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Pitch Report
The Arnos Vale stadium has not hosted an international game in almost a decade. The ground has not been used for the Caribbean Premier League. It is tough to predict what conditions are on offer.
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Prediction
Google gives Bangladesh 72% chance of winning the game but expect a much closer encounter.