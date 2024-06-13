Cricket

Australia Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024: Will David Warner Open The Bowling? SCO's Michael Jones Says 'Happy Days'

If Australia beat Scotland via a narrow margin, it means the latter will qualify for the Super 8s thanks to their better NRR over Jos Buttler-led England

T20 Cricket WCup Namibia Scotland Photo_1
ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket: Scotland take on Australia. | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Mitchell Marsh-led Australia are already through the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 but their group still have to confirm who will be the second team to progress from Group B. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

The stage is set for grandstand finish in Group B with Jos Buttler's men needing win from their remaining two matches and must hope Australia beat Scotland. However, Australia must win by a huge margin to help England progress however, a narrow win for the Kangaroos will put Scotland through via a better NRR.

Scotland opener Michael Jones said that he had no problem if Australia 'helped' Scotland which in turn puts England out of the T20 World Cup, even suggesting that the Aussies might hand David Warner the ball.

“I was watching it live actually, laughing to myself,” Jones said of Hazlewood’s comments.

“I watched that interview and I watched (former Australia captain) Tim Paine when he was saying they should field half a side. I’m not particularly close to them, I don’t know any of the Australian players, but it would be good if we could have a little word and sort something out.

Mitchell Marsh bats during the Australia vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
Australia Vs Scotland: Why Mitchell Marsh Could Face Ban If AUS Manipulate Score - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“The rivalry between England and Australia is massive. If they want to play that way then happy days. We won’t be complaining. If they want to let David Warner open the bowling or something like that it would be pretty funny.

Hazlewood made the remark after Australia's win over Namibia, which confirmed their passage to the next stage of the competition.

"In this tournament you potentially come up against England at some stage again. They're probably one of the top few teams on their day and we've had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket, so if we can get them out of the tournament that's in our best interest as well as probably everyone else.

This Is How Group B Stands.
This Is How Group B Stands.
"It'll be interesting to see. We've never really been in this position before as a team, I don't think, so whether we have discussions or not, we'll just try and play it again the way we did tonight. That'll be up to [other] people, not me," Hazlewood said.

"Whether you get close and you just knock it around and drag it out. There's a few options there but… to take confidence from winning and winning well, I think that's almost more important than potentially trying to knock someone else out. They [England] have still got a lot to do on their behalf as well, so I think it'll become clearer the closer we get to that sort of stuff," Hazlewood added.

However, if Australia manipulate the result against Scotland, their skipper Marsh could face a ban. If deemed guilty by match officials, Marsh could be charged under Article 2.11 of the ICC's code of conduct, which is conceived to avert the manipulation of games for "inappropriate strategic or tactical reasons… such as when a team deliberately loses a pool match in an ICC Event in order to affect the standings of other teams in that ICC Event."

