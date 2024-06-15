Uttarakhand: 10 Dead As Traveller Falls Into Deep Gorge Near Badrinath Highway; 4 Injured Persons Airlifted To AIIMS

At least 10 persons lost their lives after a temp traveller fell into a deep gorge near Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag.
Rescue operations are underway, said the State Disaster Response Force.
As many as 23 persons were aboard the tempo traveller which was coming from Noida when the incident took place.
Karan Singh Nagnyal, IG Garhwal, said, "The tempo traveller fell into a 150-200 metre-deep gorge. The driver is very critically injured." The IG said that four seriously injured persons have been referred to a higher centre, while 9 other injured persons are undergoing treatment.
Nagnyal said that cops, SDRF and local people were engaged in the rescue operations.
Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag, Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said that the rescue work is underway at the site of the accident, adding that the four gravely injured persons have been airlifted and sent to AIIMS Rishikesh.
Expressing concern over the accident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.
Dhami said that the District Magistrate has ordered an investigation into the matter.
"I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the incident and assured that the administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescued operations. He said that all possible help is provided to those injured.
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat also condoled the incident and said that he prays to God for the "peace of deceased souls and good health of the injured".
"I urge the state government to provide good health facilities to the injured...These kinds of incidents are increasing and this situation needs to be taken seriously," Rawat added.
This comes days after three women were killed and 24 others were injured when a bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a gorge near Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand.
The driver lost control, broke the crash barrier, fell into the gorge and got stuck on a tree before it could hit the bottom, officials said.