National

Uttarakhand: 10 Dead As Traveller Falls Into Deep Gorge Near Badrinath Highway; 4 Injured Persons Airlifted To AIIMS

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the District Magistrate has ordered an investigation into the matter.

X/@ANI
Visuals from the accident. Photo: X/@ANI
info_icon

At least 10 persons lost their lives after a temp traveller fell into a deep gorge near Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag.

Rescue operations are underway, said the State Disaster Response Force.

As many as 23 persons were aboard the tempo traveller which was coming from Noida when the incident took place.

Karan Singh Nagnyal, IG Garhwal, said, "The tempo traveller fell into a 150-200 metre-deep gorge. The driver is very critically injured." The IG said that four seriously injured persons have been referred to a higher centre, while 9 other injured persons are undergoing treatment.

Nagnyal said that cops, SDRF and local people were engaged in the rescue operations.

Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag, Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said that the rescue work is underway at the site of the accident, adding that the four gravely injured persons have been airlifted and sent to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Expressing concern over the accident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Dhami said that the District Magistrate has ordered an investigation into the matter.

"I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the incident and assured that the administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescued operations. He said that all possible help is provided to those injured.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat also condoled the incident and said that he prays to God for the "peace of deceased souls and good health of the injured".

"I urge the state government to provide good health facilities to the injured...These kinds of incidents are increasing and this situation needs to be taken seriously," Rawat added.

This comes days after three women were killed and 24 others were injured when a bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a gorge near Gangnani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand.

The driver lost control, broke the crash barrier, fell into the gorge and got stuck on a tree before it could hit the bottom, officials said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tesam Pongte Elected Unopposed As Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker
  2. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Fire At Building In Noida Sector 67; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. DMK Blames Testing Agency Over NEET, Slams BJP-Led Govt For Being 'Spectator'
  5. Cow Vigilante Shot At By Cattle Smugglers In Haryana's Nuh
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap Reveals Being Ghosted By Two Actors Whom He Had Launched For His Upcoming Film
  2. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Has A Slow Start; Actor's Lowest Opening Post-Pandemic
  3. Madhuri Dixit's Husband Shriram Nene Opens Up On Being Married To Her, Says He Sees Her As His 'Wife And Partner'
  4. Jimmy Kimmel To Leave 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' To Focus On His Son's Health? Here's What We Know
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Extends 'Best Wishes' To The 'Power Couple'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Ace Trent Boult's Swansong - 'My Last' Outing Says The Pacer
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: How 'USA Can Beat Any Team In The World'? Explains Aaron Jones
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Rahman Ruled Out Due To Injury, Who Replaces Him?
World News
  1. Pakistan Govt Announces Rs 10.20 Reduction In Petrol Price Ahead Of Eid Ul Adha
  2. As #Melodi Goes Viral, Here's A Look At India-Italy Ties, Facts On Italian PM Meloni
  3. Heat Wave Alert: NWS Predicts Sweltering Week For Midwest And Northeast
  4. G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
  5. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!