From Kiran Rao's ‘Laapataa Ladies’ To Shirsha Guha Thakurta's ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: 5 Female Filmmakers Redefining Norms In Bollywood

Here's a look at women filmmakers who have managed to strike the perfect chord with the audience with their interesting works.

Google
Poster Of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ And ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Photo: Google
It would not be wrong to say that the Hindi film industry is always evolving, and the audiences’ taste has changed. The viewers today can easily differentiate between good and bad content. And amid the changing times, the female filmmakers in the industry are offering projects that come as a breath of fresh air. Also, in a time when content is the king, it is quality content that speaks the loudest by breaking norms and keeping the message straight out. 

From Kiran Rao in her latest in ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to Shirsha Guha Thakurta in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, here’s a look at women filmmakers, whi have managed to strike the perfect chord with the audience with their films:  

Shirsha Guha Thakurta – ‘Do aur Do Pyaar’

With her latest film, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, Shirsha Guha Thakurta has offered a fresh take on modern love. ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. The film turned out to be a pleasant watch and with it being her debut film, she has certainly raised the bar for her journey. Heading away from the usual mainstream fare, the film is a combination of modern romance with classic charm.

Shirsha Guha Thakurta On ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’
Kiran Rao – ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Kiran Rao’s latest film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a heartfelt story that is fun, entertaining and eye-opening at the same. With her perfect direction, she managed to smartly and subtly put out a strong social message without it being in your face.

Kiran Rao on if she will send Laapataa Ladies to Oscarsor not
Kiran Rao on if she will send 'Laapataa Ladies' to Oscarsor not Photo: Instagram
Meghna Gulzar – ‘Sam Bahadur’

Another noteworthy filmmaker in Bollywood in today’s time is certainly Meghna Gulzar, and she has always chosen unconventional topics and made them her own. With ‘Sam Bahadur’, the filmmaker perfectly captured the essence of the 1930s to 1970s era along with stunning war sequences.

Konkona Sen Sharma – ‘Lust Stories 2’

Konkana, who is already a brilliant actress and an actor, has now donned the director’s hat as well. She recently helmed a rich and poignant segment in ‘Lust Stories 2’, with compelling performances from Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash.

Konkona Sen Sharma
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti – ‘Dahaad’

Terrific duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have always made stories and films that are contemporary, relevant and entertaining. With their projects, the audience manages to feel each and every emotion shown on the screen. With ‘Dahaad’, a story of a police procedural with a serial killer and a detective, the talented filmmakers elevated the material and created a visually stunning show with fabulous performances by Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Raaz.

