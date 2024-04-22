Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, has been raking in moolah despite getting poor reviews from critics and fans alike. However, the film is now dominating the box office even in its second week in theatres, and has raced past ahead of the other fresh releases like ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ and ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. Albeit, on their first Sunday, the two films saw a slight increase in their daily earnings, but are yet to pass the crucial Monday test.
Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, saw a dismal opening of Rs 55 lakh (domestic nett), but witnessed a 72.73 per cent increase in collections on Saturday, when it earned Rs 95 lakh. On Sunday, the film performed better and collected an India nett collection of Rs 1.1 crore, taking its total to Rs 2.65 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.
On the other hand, Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, starring Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee and Mouni Roy, saw an improvement in daily earnings on Sunday. The film collected a mere Rs 15 lakh and Rs 12 lakh on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and now the film’s total domestic nett now stands at Rs 79 lakh.
On Sunday, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ saw an occupancy rate of just 14.97 per cent in the Hindi market, which it kicked off with 8.21 per cent in the morning. However, it increased to 16.75 per cent during the afternoon, and reached a high of 20.63 per cent in the evening and wrapped up the day at 14.27 per cent at night. ‘LSD 2’, on the other hand, saw an overall occupancy rate of just 7.92 per cent, and witnessed 6.82 per cent, 6.31 per cent and 13.61 per cent during the afternoon, evening and night screenings.
Both the films hit theatres on April 19.