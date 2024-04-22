On Sunday, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ saw an occupancy rate of just 14.97 per cent in the Hindi market, which it kicked off with 8.21 per cent in the morning. However, it increased to 16.75 per cent during the afternoon, and reached a high of 20.63 per cent in the evening and wrapped up the day at 14.27 per cent at night. ‘LSD 2’, on the other hand, saw an overall occupancy rate of just 7.92 per cent, and witnessed 6.82 per cent, 6.31 per cent and 13.61 per cent during the afternoon, evening and night screenings.