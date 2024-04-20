It’s a take on the cyclical nature of modern love. I was always interested in the story of what happens to all those perfectly in love couples that we show in our films. Imagine Raj and Simran after running away on the train at the end of DDLJ, what happens to them after twenty years? Where are they now? Have they become flatmates instead of lovers? What happens when the initial chemistry has worn off and love becomes a habit. When love becomes old, is it not love? If the love didn't last forever, was it never love? In our movies - We always show love as a zero or one equation, as black or white - its there or it's not - I feel love is cyclical - it comes and goes. And that's what makes love confusing - Me and my writers wanted to tell a story of this kind of modern real life in love. Sometimes love is just comfort food - like Chicken 65.