‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Actress Vidya Balan: I Am Completely Monogamous, Abhor The Concept Of Open Relationship

Given Pratik's theatre background, Vidya asked him about the one thing he would like to take from theatre to cinema. Pratik replied, “I think what I have seen and what I have done is the discipline and duty toward the story. You have to actually leave yourself and cut your ego and become selfless to tell the story in the most honest possible way. This is what helped me, because as an actor, we constantly deal with egos onset and offset, everywhere, and also sometimes while performing. So, certain humility towards the process and being true to the storytelling is important. Also, theatre makes you human because one show will work wonders and the other show might not, so you don't lose your heart quickly. So what I have learned from theatre is that all the claps are for the characters and all the criticism is for me as an actor. So if this is what we experience in cinema, then a lot of things will change”, he added.