'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Movie Screening: Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Arrive In Style

Vidya was in a red and black gown and she looked stunning in it. She tied her hair in a bun, wore a bindi and red lipstick. Mrunal looked pretty in a pink corset top and a pair of dark blue denims. She wore a pair of high heels and opted for subtle makeup. For the hair, she opted for soft curls. Shriya Saran looked gorgeous in a blingy yellow outfit. Radhika Madan and Mouni Roy also attended the film's screening. The former was in an all-black dress while the latter wore a red dress to the event.