'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Movie Screening: Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Arrive In Style

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, April 19. Ahead of its release, a special screening was held in Mumbai on April 17. The cast of the movie and other celebs marked their presence at the screening. Celebs like Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee among others put their best fashion foot forward at the event.
Vidya was in a red and black gown and she looked stunning in it. She tied her hair in a bun, wore a bindi and red lipstick. Mrunal looked pretty in a pink corset top and a pair of dark blue denims. She wore a pair of high heels and opted for subtle makeup. For the hair, she opted for soft curls. Shriya Saran looked gorgeous in a blingy yellow outfit. Radhika Madan and Mouni Roy also attended the film's screening. The former was in an all-black dress while the latter wore a red dress to the event.
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan arrived for the screening in an all-black outfit- a black tee shirt and denims of the same colour. He completed his look with a pair of cool sneakers. 'Heeramandi' actors Fardeen Khan and Taha Shah Badrussha were also spotted at the screening. Abhimanyu Dassani turned up with his mom, Bhagyashree and sister.
'Do Aur Do Pyaar' marks Vidya and Pratik's first film together. The trailer has received positive response. Earlier, while sharing the film's trailer on her Instagram handle, Vidya Balan wrote, "Buckle up, 'cuz it's time to double the fun and romance with Do Aur Do Pyaar. #DoAurDoPyaarTrailer Out Now. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024.
Advertisement
'Do Aur Do Pyaar' has been helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and is being backed by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.