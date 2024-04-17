‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: 5 Reasons Why Pratik Gandhi-Vidya Balan-Ileana D’Cruz-Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Romcom Should Be On Your Watch List

In the past few years, Vidya Balan has been doing some of the most exceptional work of her career. ‘Natkhat’, ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Sherni’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Neeyat’, and now ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. All of them have created so much goodwill for her name that with every next project you’re just even more excited to see her onscreen. The great part is that she is trying to push boundaries and pick up subjects that probably other mainstream actresses aren’t daring enough to do. Post this, she will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ as well.