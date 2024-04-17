‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’: 5 Reasons Why Pratik Gandhi-Vidya Balan-Ileana D’Cruz-Sendhil Ramamurthy’s Romcom Should Be On Your Watch List

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ has been trending ever since the film’s first look was released. The film got a great buzz going around it, and it has gotten people excited all over the world. With the teaser and the trailer releasing earlier this year, the excitement level for audiences has just grown further. ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ hits theatres this week.
So, here are a few reasons why this movie seems exciting and should be on your watch list:
1. Vidya Balan
In the past few years, Vidya Balan has been doing some of the most exceptional work of her career. ‘Natkhat’, ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Sherni’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Neeyat’, and now ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. All of them have created so much goodwill for her name that with every next project you’re just even more excited to see her onscreen. The great part is that she is trying to push boundaries and pick up subjects that probably other mainstream actresses aren’t daring enough to do. Post this, she will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ as well.
2. Sendhil Ramamurthy
Sendhil Ramamurthy is making a comeback to Bollywood after ages. He was last seen in a Hindi film back in 2011 in ‘Shor In The City’. He has kept himself busy with work in Hollywood all this while and it will be a welcome change to see him back in Hindi cinema after so long. Despite being 49, he still exudes that boyish charm that would make you want to leave everything and watch him onscreen right about now.
3. Ileana D’Cruz
Ileana D’Cruz has been away from work for quite a few years now. She was enjoying her family life since 2021. She got married last year and even had a baby. Now, she is back in 2024 with a couple of releases, and fans have gotten massively excited for it. ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ released earlier this year, but the minimal promotions of the movie resulted in the film not getting too many eyeballs, but audiences are eager for the film’s release on OTT soon. This will be Ileana D’Cruz’s second film after becoming a mom, and that makes this comeback even more special.
4. Pratik Gandhi
Pratik Gandhi is riding on the massive success of ‘Madgaon Express’. The film got some of the best reviews of the year and Pratik Gandhi along with the others in the cast got some superlative reviews for their work in the film. People are eagerly awaiting to see what Pratik Gandhi is coming up next with, and ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ just seems the ideal vehicle to carry his success streak of ‘Madgaon Express’ going on this year.
5. Romcom
There was a time when every second film was a romcom. However, in the past decade or so, people have moved slightly away from romcoms and gone into an action zone. It’s not that romcoms weren’t made at all, but they were far and few between. Last year, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor revived the genre with ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ becoming a smash hit. Now, with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ it seems that that genre might have another winner at hand.
So, whatever your reason might be to watch ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ this week, share your reasons with us for watching the film.