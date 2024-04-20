Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi‘s romantic comedy ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, helmed by debutante filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, released in theatres on April 19. The film has been out at a time when there’s a resurgence of romantic comedies. The film, which also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, has been getting mainly positive reviews. However, despite that, the film’s box office has been less than average, and rather underwhelming.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which had a limited release on opening day like Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ (LSD 2), collected roughly around Rs 50 lakh at the box office. It cannot go unnoticed that the film’s release coincided with Cinema Lovers Day and a buy one get one offer as well. The film also saw a poor overall occupancy of 9.10 percent on Friday. In Mumbai, with 244 shows, there was an occupancy of 13 percent. In Delhi and NCR, the occupancy witnessed was 7 percent for 323 shows. The highest occupancy of 28 percent remained in Chennai with only seven shows.
It seems with other releases like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’, still running in the theatres, it might be difficult for ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ and ‘LSD 2’, to gain momentum over the weekend.
Meanwhile, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is Vidya’s first theatrical release since her 2023 film ‘Neeyat’. Albeit, it is Pratik Gandhi’s second Hindi theatrical release after Kunal Kemmu’s comedy ‘Madgaon Express’.
'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banners Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production. The film talks about a "cheating" married couple falling in love with each other once again after indulging in an extramarital affair.