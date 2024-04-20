According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film, which had a limited release on opening day like Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ (LSD 2), collected roughly around Rs 50 lakh at the box office. It cannot go unnoticed that the film’s release coincided with Cinema Lovers Day and a buy one get one offer as well. The film also saw a poor overall occupancy of 9.10 percent on Friday. In Mumbai, with 244 shows, there was an occupancy of 13 percent. In Delhi and NCR, the occupancy witnessed was 7 percent for 323 shows. The highest occupancy of 28 percent remained in Chennai with only seven shows.